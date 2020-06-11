Supercars
Cinematic Peter Brock documentary nearing release

Cinematic Peter Brock documentary nearing release
Jun 11, 2020, 9:19 PM

A feature-length documentary about Australian motor racing legend Peter Brock will be released early next month.

Distributed by Universal, Brock: Over the Top is the latest on-screen offering dedicated to the life and career of the King of the Mountain.

According to promotional material, 'the film is a cinematic, thrilling yet intimately personal portrait of a life lived on the racing track and in the public eye. Using a treasure trove of rare archival material coupled with candid interviews with the key characters in Peter Brock’s life including his family, his partners, and closest colleagues, this film tells the epic story of Brock's early obsession with cars, his hard won ascension to the top, his incredible record-breaking victories at Bathurst, his various professional and personal controversies, and his ultimate, tragic death on the race track'. 

It was written and directed by Kriv Stenders – best known for Aussie film Red Dog – produced by Veronica Fury and features interviews with Craig Lowndes, Dick Johnson and Bev Brock.

The documentary will be available to rent on demand through the likes of Apple TV, Foxtel and Google Play from July 3. 

The release of the documentary comes less than four years after a Brock miniseries hit Aussie TV screens through mainstream free-to-air channel Network 10.

Current Supercars season unlikely to go into 2021

Current Supercars season unlikely to go into 2021
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

