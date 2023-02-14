Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry
Aaron Love will carry Petronas colours for he and Blanchard Racing Team's debut in Super2 this season.
The highly-rated young West Aussie will switch from the Porsche system to Supercars this year, joining BRT in the second-tier Super2 series.
It will mark both Love's first season in a Supercar and a first year of expansion for BRT, with the Super2 entry to run alongside the main game car for Todd Hazelwood.
Petronas, a partner of BRT's parent company CoolDrive, will back Love's Gen2 Mustang for the season, the car to carry the brand's familiar silver and teal colours.
Petronas last appeared on a Supercar when BRT owner Tim Blanchard made a one-off wildcard appearance at the Perth SuperNight in 2019.
“We are thrilled to welcome Aaron and Petronas Lubricants to BRT for 2023," said Blanchard.
"We are excited to be launching our Super2 programme with a rising star in Aaron, supported by a well known brand such as Petronas Lubricants.
"This is an important step for BRT and we are looking forward to what we can achieve this year."
Love added: “I’m really excited about the season kicking off soon and it’s definitely going to be a year where we’re all going to put in 110 percent.
“We’re running a new car for Super2 and the field has a lot of depth with many of the drivers holding a good amount of experience in these cars already so it will be tough, but with BRT being the team that is, I know that we are well prepared.
“Having Petronas Lubricants’ support for the year is definitely a pleasure and really cool thing for the team and myself, especially when we know its history and the success it has had internationally in motorsport."
The Super2 season kicks off in Newcastle on March 10-12 before taking in Perth, Townsville, Sandown, Bathurst and Adelaide.
