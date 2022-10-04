Pink Dunlops return for the Bathurst 1000

Listen to this article

For the third consecutive year Dunlop has pledged $50 per pitstop to the NBCF as well as adding the pink sidewall to the hard compound Supercars control tyre.

Pink decals will feature on the Super2 and Super3 entries, which run under the Dunlop Series banner, while the Dunlop staff at the track will wear pink uniforms across the weekend.

"With October being breast cancer awareness month, we are proud to play our part in raising breast cancer awareness with the massive Bathurst TV viewing audience for the third successive year,” said Goodyear & Dunlop Tyres Managing Director Chris Radin.

“Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia – with one in seven women and one in 700 men diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard welcomed the initiative for what will be Dunlop's 21st Bathurst as the category's official tyre supplier.

“The number of women involved in our sport through volunteering, participation and administration continues to increase, which is why initiatives such as this are so important," he said.

“We are honoured to be supporting Dunlop’s initiative at Bathurst as it will help fund vital research that will help increase survival rates.

“Some of our drivers and others within our sport have personally lost loved ones to this awful disease.

“We’re proud to be playing our part alongside Dunlop to raise awareness through the pink tyre initiative again in 2022."