Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

PODCAST: The mantra that helped win the Bathurst 1000

shares
comments
PODCAST: The mantra that helped win the Bathurst 1000

Executing a flawless race to finally claim a Bathurst 1000 crown was no fluke for Shane van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi has long been knocking on the door of a first Bathurst triumph, that career goal now ticked after he fended off Cam Waters at Mount Panorama yesterday.

It took a flawless drive, too, thanks to a relentless challenge from Waters and two tense restarts in the last 10 laps.

In the latest Motorsport.com podcast, host Andrew van Leeuwen and Supercars.com digital editor Stefan Bartholomaeus chart van Gisbergen's progress from a fast and furious wild child to one of the safest pairs of hands in the category.

They also rate Waters' chances of being a genuine title contender next season, ponder if we'll see Scott McLaughlin back in a Supercar, and dissect all the latest news including Gen3 and important calendar changes.

 
Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021

Previous article

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst

Trending Today

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021
Endurance Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

WSBK rules out MotoGP-style control electronics
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

WSBK rules out MotoGP-style control electronics

Michael Park killed in Rally of Great Britain
WRC WRC / News

Michael Park killed in Rally of Great Britain

Kenny Bernstein story (T/F)
NHRA NHRA / News

Kenny Bernstein story (T/F)

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Dovizioso: Suzuki will be “very hard to fight” in MotoGP title race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Suzuki will be “very hard to fight” in MotoGP title race

Latest news

PODCAST: The mantra that helped win the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

PODCAST: The mantra that helped win the Bathurst 1000

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners

Trending

1
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021

3h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

3
World Superbike

WSBK rules out MotoGP-style control electronics

4
WRC

Michael Park killed in Rally of Great Britain

5
NHRA

Kenny Bernstein story (T/F)

Latest news

PODCAST: The mantra that helped win the Bathurst 1000
Supercars

PODCAST: The mantra that helped win the Bathurst 1000

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled for 2021

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over
Supercars

McLaughlin "completely satisfied" if Supercars career is over

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners
Supercars

Emotional Holden tributes from Bathurst winners

McLaughlin wins Barry Sheene Medal
Supercars

McLaughlin wins Barry Sheene Medal

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.