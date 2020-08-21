Supercars
Results
Supercars / Hidden Valley II / Breaking news

Podiums, burnouts allowed both days in Darwin

Podiums, burnouts allowed both days in Darwin
By:

Supercars has confirmed there will be post-race podium celebrations on both Saturday and Sunday during this weekend’s Darwin SuperSprint.

The series only had a single podium celebration during last weekend’s Triple Crown at the Hidden Valley circuit, that taking place after Sunday evening's third and final race.

That drew criticism from the likes of Scott Pye and James Courtney, who finished in top three positions on the Saturday.

“It’s great to be back on the podium but I feel for Anton [de Pasquale] because we should be standing on podiums,” said Courtney of the Erebus driver, who scored his maiden Supercars win on Saturday.

“We’re here, we’re winning races, and he should be able to celebrate that way. It’s a bad call not to do it and I think it’s something we miss as a sport.

“We’ve got to show our personalities and have that way to express so I feel for Anton with that. It’s something we should look at and look to change in the future.”

“I would change it straight away,”

Pye added: “It would have been awesome to see Anton get up on the roof. 

“Maybe that’s not his style but even for us down at Team 18, that’s their first podium.

“We could only have one mechanic with us, which I understand for the COVID restrictions but it’s a bit of a bummer because we come back to the pits and we’re all shoulder to shoulder.

“We’ve been living together for the last six weeks and the podium was a weird feeling, for sure.

“Thankfully the racing is making up for it, it’s super exciting but I’d love to at least spray some champagne.

“For Anton to get that first win, it’s always nice if your crew can be there but I think we’re all going to make up for it tomorrow night, probably Monsoons.”

Supercars has now decided to have a podium presentation on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, with the middle race, Sunday’s opener, the only to miss out on a dedicated celebration.

The same goes for post-race burnouts, which will be allowed after Saturday’s race and Sunday’s second race.

The take up on that for Saturday will be dependent on tyre strategy, with teams to be limited to five sets of soft compound Dunlops for all competitive sessions.

Supercars tweaks pitlane release rules after Whincup incident

Previous article

Supercars tweaks pitlane release rules after Whincup incident
