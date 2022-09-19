Porsche ace completes Bathurst 1000 grid

Listen to this article

The Europe-based Kiwi has landed the seat alongside Jack Smith at Brad Jones Racing.

The deal immediately follows an evaluation day for Evans at Winton today and will mark both Evans first Bathurst 1000 start and first race in a Supercar.

He does, however, have Bathurst experience from past outings in Carrera Cup and there Bathurst 12 Hour starts.

“I arrived back in Australia just last week and to be in the SCT Logistics car today turning laps at Winton has been amazing,” he said.

“Endurance racing isn’t new to me, and neither is Bathurst but heading there in a Supercar is definitely going to be a pinch me moment.”

“The car felt very comfortable from the outset and the team has been so enthusiastic and welcoming, I’m feeling really confident about heading to Bathurst alongside Jack and the whole BJR and SCT Motorsport team.”

Andrew Jones, who heads up SCT's motorsport programme, added: “The evaluation day has been a good opportunity for both Jaxon and the team to work together and get a feel for how each other goes about their business at the circuit.

“From our end, Jaxon has delivered today on what our expectations are from a driver of his calibre, and we now welcome him as part of the team for the upcoming Bathurst 1000 and I think that the combination of Jack and Jaxon is a very exciting one”.

With Evans now locked in the 56-driver field for the 2022 running of the Bathurst 1000 has been officially set.