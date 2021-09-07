Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News
Supercars News

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

By:

Carrera Cup driver Matthew Payne is in contention to land a Supercars seat with Kelly Grove Racing next season after signing a junior team deal with the Ford squad.

KGR went public with one of the shocks of the Supercars silly season earlier today, confirming that Andre Heimgartner will part ways with the squad at the end of the current campaign.

That announcement was followed by 19-year-old Payne's appointment to the newly-established Grove Junior Team.

That's no coincidence, Payne now considered the leading contender to take over the #7 Mustang from Heimgartner next season.

Should that happen it would mark a meteoric rise for Payne who only properly transitioned from a successful karting career to cars this season.

He won the Toyota Racing Series title in New Zealand earlier this year before moving to Australia to race in Carrera Cup, where he took his first race win in Townsville back in July.

He will continue in Carrera Cup but also race in Super2 for the remainder of 2021.

“We've spent a long time analysing Matt, and after seeing his performances in Townsville, it all but confirmed he was the one to launch the Grove Junior Team with," said KGR boss Stephen Grove.

“We're investing in his development and talent for the future. We have a lot of faith in him and we're excited about watching his progression.

“Matt is just the first signing for the Grove Junior Team, as we look to add a few more drivers from varying levels to the programme before the end of the year.”

Payne would need a Superlicence exemption from Motorsport Australia if he were to make the step up to Supercars next season.

