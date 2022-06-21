Tickets Subscribe
All me
Triple Eight wildcard, TCR teen to test tomorrow
Supercars News

PremiAir Racing confirms Jacobson split

Supercars squad PremiAir Racing has confirmed that it has split with driver Garry Jacobson effective immediately.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
PremiAir Racing confirms Jacobson split
Listen to this article

Motorsport.com exclusively reported earlier today that a shock mid-season split between Jacobson and PremiAir Racing was on the cards ahead of the Townsville 500.

That has now been confirmed by the team, which says it is working on a replacement for the Subway-backed #76 Holden.

"PremiAir Racing wishes to confirm that effective immediately, Garry Jacobson and PremiAir Racing have parted ways," read a statement from the team.

"Jacobson’s contract has been officially ended this afternoon (21 June 2022), and PremiAir Racing is exploring its options regarding a replacement driver for the #76 Subway PremiAir Racing Supercar.

"Announcements regarding the new driver for the #76 will be made at the earliest possible opportunity.

"PremiAir Racing will be making no further comment regarding Garry’s departure and wishes him well for his future endeavours."

The news follows a tough Darwin Triple Crown for Jacobson who was involved in several on-track incidents during Sunday's two races.

As for his replacement, Zane Goddard and Kurt Kostecki have both been linked to the seat.

Goddard tested the car recently during a co-driver evaluation despite having a Bathurst 1000 seat with Tickford Racing.

Both Goddard and Kostecki have deals with Tickford for the Great Race, which could leave the Ford team on the lookout for an enduro driver.

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

With Supercars' Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

