PremiAir Racing confirms Slade deal

The two-time race winner will part ways with Blanchard Racing Team and the end of the current campaign to join the newest team on the Supercars grid.

Confirmation of the deal has long been expected, Slade thought to have agreed to terms with PremiAir after turning down a new BRT deal mid-way through the season.

“I'm excited to be joining [team owner] Pete [Xiberras] and his team at PremiAir Racing," said Slade.

"I admire Pete's passion and drive to succeed and am very much looking forward to contributing and furthering the progress the team has made in year one.

“Whilst I'm excited for what lies ahead, there's also part of me that is sad to be leaving the Blanchard family and team where I have made some great memories over the past two years. So I would like to say a big thanks to the Blanchards, the team and the wider Cooldrive family.”

Slade will effectively replace Chris Pither who will part ways with PremiAir Racing at the end of the current campaign.

James Golding, who joined mid-season as a replacement for Garry Jacobson, is expected to be retained alongside Slade for 2023.

“The 2022 season has been a whirlwind, with everything coming together right before the start of the season and us jumping into the deep end with events straight up,” Xiberras said.

“We are taking the lessons we have learned across the year and working around the clock to ensure we can build the strongest team possible for 2023, and Tim is a big part of that puzzle.

“When it comes to not only his racing talent and experience but also his attitude and how he conducts himself, we are confident that Tim will make an excellent addition to our line-up for 2023, and we can’t wait to see what we can all achieve together.”

PremiAir Racing team principal Matt Cook agreed that Slade will be a good fit for the burgeoning squad.

“Tim’s talent at the wheel of a Supercar is well established, and his attitude and approach to his racing and being part of a team is something which has helped make our decision to welcome him aboard an easy one,” Cook said.

“We are confident that Tim will fit into our team perfectly as we look to up our game even further for our second season in the Supercars championship.

"We are assured Tim will bring home success as part of PremiAir Racing in 2023.”