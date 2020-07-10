Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Preparing million dollar Supercars in a barn

shares
comments
By:
Jul 10, 2020, 2:31 AM

Kelly Racing has turned a barn on the Kelly family farm in Mildura into a makeshift workshop for its two Supercars.

The team has released a second video documenting its race to the New South Wales border, this time showing how a shed usually used to house and maintain farming equipment has been turned into a workshop for the two Kelly Racing Ford Mustangs.

Read Also:

The cars will be prepped at the temporary base before heading to Sydney Motorsport Park during the week for next week's third round of the Supercars season.

It's currently not known how long KR will be working out of the farm, with Victoria shut off from the rest of the country and Melbourne in lockdown due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Kelly Racing's temporary Mildura base

Kelly Racing's temporary Mildura base

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool

Supercars suspends $500,000 junior prize pool

Series Supercars
Drivers Rick Kelly , Andre Heimgartner
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

