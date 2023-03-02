Subscribe
Previous / Supercars decides on Gen3 weights Next / Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit
Supercars News

Progress on Supercars aero parity

The re-run of Supercars aerodynamic testing has yielded progress in terms of parity, Motorsport.com has learned.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Progress on Supercars aero parity
Listen to this article

Supercars has spent this week running its prototype Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in aerodynamic tests at the Temora Aerodrome in New South Wales.

It has effectively been a re-run of the Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing (VCAT) process, designed to approve and homologate bodywork, that first took place last November.

The second VCAT came at the request of Ford which has held concerns over aero parity between the new Gen3 Mustang and Camaro for some time.

The test, overseen by Supercars board member Mark Skaife, was expected to wrap up this evening.

According to informed sources, this latest VCAT has yielded significant progress in the equalisation of the aero packages on each of the Gen3 cars.

However that's not to say complete parity has been reached at this point, with question marks remaining over engine performance.

The new, production-based V8 engines have been another area of concern for Ford and its teams as Supercars looks to paritise the 5.4-litre quadcam motor in the Mustangs against the 5.7-litre pushrod unit used in the Camaros.

Ford teams that ran at Winton on Wednesday are understood to have used a revised mapping which solved a throttle response issue experienced by some drivers at the Sydney Motorsport Park test last week.

However there is still a sense from the Blue Oval side that the Chevrolet has a performance advantage, even after a longer shift cut was mapped in to the LTR unit at SMP.

Track action for the season-opening Newcastle 500 kicks off with practice next Friday, with all teams having now exhausted their pre-season testing allocation.

shares
comments

Supercars decides on Gen3 weights

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Supercars

Adelaide claims $51 million benefit Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Supercars decides on Gen3 weights

Supercars decides on Gen3 weights

Supercars

Supercars decides on Gen3 weights Supercars decides on Gen3 weights

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

SUPC Supercars

Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit

Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"

Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up" Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Formula 1

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?

Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?

IndyCar

Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023? Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.