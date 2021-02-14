Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover

shares
comments
Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover
By:

The covers have come off Scott Pye's Team 18 Holden ahead of the 2021 Supercars season.

Pye will carry a tweaked DeWalt livery into his second campaign with the squad, the most notable change the addition of BP Ultimate signage on the bonnet.

The unveiling of the #20 entry rounds out Team 18's 2021 line-up, Mark Winterbottom's revised look having gone public yesterday.

Looking ahead to the new season, Pye has highlighted one-lap pace as the key to becoming a frontrunner.

He spent much of last season converting below-par qualifying efforts into impressive race results, which ultimately yielded ninth in the points.

"This season we have an opportunity to become a strong force and a team that can turn up on any weekend and be a contender," said Pye.

“Our race pace in 2020 was phenomenal but finding that one-lap speed in qualifying is a goal. If we can do that, regular podiums have to be the target.

“Going into my second season with Team 18 I feel really at home already and It’s great to know I’ll be carrying on with my engineer Phil Keed and the crew on my car to build on our learnings from last year.

“Last year sitting in the Top 10 as much as we did was satisfying, but that won’t be enough this year. We want to step up again and be consistently around the top five and aiming for podiums, and ultimately to get the team’s first race win.”

Pye is set for his first proper hit-out of the new year this Friday at the delayed pre-season test at Winton.

The new season then kicks off at Bathurst for the Mount Panorama 500 on February 26-28.

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021

Previous article

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott Pye
Teams Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

3
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

4
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"

5
NASCAR Cup

Why former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope is still racing at 62

4h
Latest news
Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover
Supercars

Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover

1h
Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021
Supercars

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021

Feb 13, 2021
Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test
Supercars

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test

Feb 12, 2021
Winton Supercars test postponed to next Friday
Supercars

Winton Supercars test postponed to next Friday

Feb 12, 2021
Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test
Supercars

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test

Feb 12, 2021
Latest videos
Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021
Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test
Supercars / Breaking news

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

More from
Scott Pye
Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020
Supercars / Commentary

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer
Supercars / Breaking news

Team 18 signs renowned GRM engineer

More from
Team 18
New two-year deal for Winterbottom
Supercars / Breaking news

New two-year deal for Winterbottom

Winterbottom cleared for van Gisbergen contact Hidden Valley II
Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom cleared for van Gisbergen contact

New Supercars rules a boost for exiled teams
Supercars / Breaking news

New Supercars rules a boost for exiled teams

Trending Today

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"

Why former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope is still racing at 62
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Why former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope is still racing at 62

2021 Daytona 500 starting lineup in pictures
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 starting lineup in pictures

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom targeting wins in 2021

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Goddard tops first pre-season Supercars test

Winton Supercars test postponed to next Friday
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Winton Supercars test postponed to next Friday

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.