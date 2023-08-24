Pye's Team 18 split now official
Scott Pye's impending split with Team 18 at the end of the 2023 Supercars season is now official.
The Chevrolet team has today confirmed that, as expected, Pye will leave at the end of this season.
That will bring an end to a four-season stint at the squad for Pye alongside Mark Winterbottom, and leaves Pye on the driver market for 2024.
“It has been an incredible journey with Team 18 over the last four years, and I'm grateful for the experiences we've shared as a group." said Pye.
“I want to thank the team, the crew on my #20 car, and my fans for their unwavering support.
“I’m excited for what the future will bring as I look ahead to new opportunities in the sport."
Team owner Charlie Schwerkolt thanked Pye for his contribution as the driver that saw the team expand from one car to two in 2020.
"Scott Pye has been a valued driver for Team 18 over the last four years, and has contributed immensely to the growth and success of the team," he said.
“He has produced some amazing moments in his time, including when he delivered our first three podiums as a standalone outfit in 2020, as well as a host of standout performances that will be etched in our history.
“We thank him for his hard work, dedication and professionalism and wish him all the best in his future racing activities.
“We will continue to keep our foot firmly on the throttle as we aim to deliver our best possible performance in the endurance races and the remaining four rounds of the championship.”
Pye will be replaced next season by David Reynolds, whose exit from Grove Racing was recently confirmed.
Reynolds will in turn be replaced at GR by Richie Stanaway, as exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com.
As for Pye, he is thought to be in the frame for the vacant seat at Matt Stone Racing.
MSR targeting Supercars race winner
MSR targeting Supercars race winner MSR targeting Supercars race winner
Supercars silly season ramps up
Supercars silly season ramps up Supercars silly season ramps up
Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season
Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season
Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues
Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues
Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros
Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros Luff joins Team 18 for Supercars enduros
Winterbottom focussed on titles, not retirement
Winterbottom focussed on titles, not retirement Winterbottom focussed on titles, not retirement
Latest news
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement
Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.