Pye's Team 18 split now official

Scott Pye's impending split with Team 18 at the end of the 2023 Supercars season is now official.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Chevrolet team has today confirmed that, as expected, Pye will leave at the end of this season.

That will bring an end to a four-season stint at the squad for Pye alongside Mark Winterbottom, and leaves Pye on the driver market for 2024.

“It has been an incredible journey with Team 18 over the last four years, and I'm grateful for the experiences we've shared as a group." said Pye.

“I want to thank the team, the crew on my #20 car, and my fans for their unwavering support.

“I’m excited for what the future will bring as I look ahead to new opportunities in the sport."

Team owner Charlie Schwerkolt thanked Pye for his contribution as the driver that saw the team expand from one car to two in 2020.

"Scott Pye has been a valued driver for Team 18 over the last four years, and has contributed immensely to the growth and success of the team," he said.

“He has produced some amazing moments in his time, including when he delivered our first three podiums as a standalone outfit in 2020, as well as a host of standout performances that will be etched in our history.

“We thank him for his hard work, dedication and professionalism and wish him all the best in his future racing activities.

“We will continue to keep our foot firmly on the throttle as we aim to deliver our best possible performance in the endurance races and the remaining four rounds of the championship.”

Pye will be replaced next season by David Reynolds, whose exit from Grove Racing was recently confirmed.

Reynolds will in turn be replaced at GR by Richie Stanaway, as exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com.

As for Pye, he is thought to be in the frame for the vacant seat at Matt Stone Racing.

