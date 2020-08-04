Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Queensland to close New South Wales border

Queensland to close New South Wales border
By:
Aug 4, 2020, 11:56 PM

Brad Jones Racing staff will be unable to return to their Albury base in between the Darwin and Townsville Supercars rounds thanks to a fresh border closure between Queensland and New South Wales.

Queensland has been locked off to residents from Greater Sydney since late last month, following a surge of COVID-19 cases in the NSW capital.

Nine of the 10 Supercars teams managed to get into Queensland just before that directive, while BJR was unaffected as its factory lies well outside Greater Sydney.

However the team is implicated by this latest closure, which cuts off the entirety of NSW and the Australian Capital Territory.

What it means is that team members won't be able to return to Albury between the Darwin double-header starting this weekend, and what is expected to be a Townsville double-header at the end of the month.

Given there is only one weekend between the second Darwin and the first Townsville events, it's likely that they would have travelled directly from the Northern Territory to Far North Queensland anyway.

The team declined to comment when asked if that was the case by Motorsport.com.

Should plans for a Queensland Raceway round, or perhaps even two, come to fruition, BJR may need to join the Queensland hub after Townsville.

Should plans for a Queensland Raceway round, or perhaps even two, come to fruition, the team may need to join the Queensland hub after Townsville.

However if QR doesn't go ahead, and the next round after Townsville is Bathurst – which is in NSW – BJR would be able to return to its base.

It would then only be in the closure lasted until mid-October that Supercars would face its next complication, which would be the teams permanently based in Queensland needing to quarantine after the Bathurst 1000.

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

