Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub

shares
comments
Supercars teams set for Queensland hub
By:
Jul 15, 2020, 7:15 AM

All Supercars teams are likely to be Queensland-bound following this weekend's event in Sydney, as the game of musical borders continues.

With the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne now seeping into Sydney, there have been concerns all week that New South Wales could join Victoria on the border black list for the likes of Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Those concerns were partially realised in the last 36 hours; Queensland declared areas of Western Sydney not far from Sydney Motorsport Park as hot spots yesterday, sparking fears that Queensland teams may face quarantine upon returning next week.

The Territory then today tightened its rules on anybody travelling from the Greater Sydney area, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anybody who's been in the NSW capital in the past fortnight.

However it appears the answer will be a swift mass relocation to Queensland early next week.

Motorsport.com understands the Victorian and New South Wales teams will join Triple Eight, DJR Team Penske and Matt Stone Racing in Queensland from early next week onwards, following assurances from that all personnel will be able to cross the border.

That will open the door for all teams to then travel directly from Queensland to the Northern Territory from April 3 onwards for what is expected to be a double-header of rounds starting on August 8-9.

Barring a flare-up in cases in the Territory, the return to Far North Queensland for the Townsville event in late August will be equally straightforward.

Next article
No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Previous article

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Trending Today

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Latest news

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub
Supercars / Supercars
6m

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
Supercars / Supercars
3h

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000
Supercars / Supercars

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade

2
Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

3
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results

4
Formula 1

Race of My Life: Juan Manuel Fangio on the 1957 German GP

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars
Jun 15, 2020

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub
Supercars

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken
Supercars

No border exemption for Supercars race director Schenken

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet
Supercars

Supercars not postponing Darwin just yet

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000
Supercars

Sydney Supercars tickets limited to approximately 1000

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles
Supercars

Coulthard not expecting repeat of Sydney struggles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.