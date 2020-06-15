Hand sanitiser donated to Supercars teams

The Supercars season will resume at SMP in just under a fortnight, with series and team staff to be subject to strict coronavirus-related health restrictions during the two-day meeting.

To help teams deal with the measures, fuel supplier RaceFuels has donated a 20-litre barrel of its own hand sanitiser for each of the 24 cars on the grid.

RaceFuels developed the ethanol-based 'Workshop Sanitiser', which meets United Nations standards, during the break in racing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The usual operations of RaceFuels was faced with a challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the creation of our ‘Workshop Sanitiser’ is the result of virus,” said company director Mark Tierney.

“The product is 100 per cent Australian, manufactured by RaceFuels in Melbourne and includes ethanol, meeting the UN-specs.

“Our recommendation is that the teams put this into a spray pack, allowing them to actively wipe down tools and surfaces, offering personnel protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a great shame that motorsport has been halted during the past few months, but we’re starting to see movement and we’re glad we can play a part in protecting those in our game.”