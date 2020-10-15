Weather forces Bathurst 1000 start time change
The Bathurst 1000 will start half an hour earlier than planned thanks to forecast rain and storms on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is currently predicting showers and possible storms for this Sunday, with a 90 per cent chance of up to 10 millimetres of rain.
In response Supercars has opted to move the race start time forward by half an hour, with lights out now scheduled for 11am local time.
That will give race officials more breathing space if there are more safety cars than expected, 50 per cent of the race required to be run for a result to be declared.
The change has altered the entire Sunday schedule, the day's proceedings now starting with the Supercars warm-up at 8:20am.
Revised Sunday schedule
- 8:20-8:40 Supercars – Warm-up
- 9:00-9:25 Toyota 86 Racing Series – Race 4
- 9:35-10:00 Aussie Tin Tops – Race 3
- 11:00 Supercars – Bathurst 1000
