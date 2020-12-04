Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Randle in the frame for 2021 Tickford seat

Randle in the frame for 2021 Tickford seat
By:

Super2 champion Thomas Randle says he's still pushing for a main game Supercars seat next year, as speculation continues to link him to Tickford Racing.

Randle has been consistently linked to the Ford squad throughout what's been a turbulent Supercars silly season, with talk he could slot in alongside Cam Waters, Jack Le Brocq and James Courtney.

However that would require the team finding a Racing Entitlements Contract to underpin a fourth car, after the Phil Munday-owned REC that's run out of Tickford for the past two seasons was sold to Brad Jones Racing.

The team is looking to buy or lease a REC from Supercars for 2021, which would see the field expand to 25 cars, however it's not yet clear if it will succeed in doing so.

If not it will run three Mustangs next season.

Should the team source a REC, Randle and current Tickford driver Lee Holdsworth are understood to be favourites for the fourth seat.

Holdsworth enjoyed a solid 2020 campaign, but is under threat as part of a potential sponsor re-shuffle in the team, which could see the Truck Assist backing move to Le Brocq's entry.

That could open the door for Randle, who has been backed by Tickford part-owner Rusty French for much of his junior career, to make a full-time move to the main game.

Randle has history with Tickford, having raced for the team in Super2 in 2018 and 2019.

He also partnered Holdsworth at the long-distance races last year, the pair finishing third at the Sandown 500, and made a wildcard solo main game start in a Tickford Ford at The Bend.

He moved to Nissan squad MW Motorsport for his successful Super2 title tilt this year.

Speaking as he collected his Super2 silverware today, Randle explained that a main game seat is still his primary goal for 2021.

“I wish I did have some 2021 plans but at this moment, we’re still trying to work through some business stuff,” Randle said.

“I guess I’m all part of the 2021 main game puzzle, there’s a lot of pieces to be played out in that.

“At the moment no there’s plans locked in place. I wish there were, but no matter what happens next year, if I’m in main game or not, life goes on and up until this point in my career I’m pretty satisfied with the things I’ve achieved and the people I’ve met along the way.

“If Supercars doesn’t happen, there’s plenty of other avenues to look at. But main game is the goal for 2021.”

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Randle, who, along with winning the Super2 title and dealing with the general challenges of the pandemic, was also diagnosed with testicular cancer back in January.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Lee Holdsworth , Thomas Randle
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

