Randle explains hard Adelaide hit

Listen to this article

The Tickford Racing driver hit the wall hard on the exit of Turn 8 while doing a Top 10 Shootout sim at the end of practice this morning.

In a remarkable turnaround Tickford almost managed to repair the car for the Shootout – only to fall seconds short of the cut-off for Randle to take part in the single lap dash for pole.

That means he'll start today's race from 10th.

According to Randle, the costly crash was a simple case of trying to carry too much speed into the wild right-hander.

"I tried to go in too fast, understeered and then got off line," Randle explained.

"As soon as I got to that point, I just got on the brakes. The moment I knew I was gone I just put the brakes on to take off as much speed as possible.

"I'm just pissed off with myself and I'm gutted for the team. It's the last thing I wanted to do. We've been pretty strong up until this point. We did a race run early in the session and it was really good."

As for the race, Randle is confident has can put the crash behind him and continue what has been a strong showing so far on the streets of Adelaide this weekend.

"I've been in worse situations," he said. "I've been through the grieving stage now, you've got to go through that, process it.

"The team has been really good. They said, 'we'll get it fixed and carry on the form we've had to this point'.

"To me it's a blip in the radar. It's a blip I didn't want to have, but that's racing. At the time I felt like I was living my worst nightmare, but we'll see what happens."