Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Randle declared fit after chemotherapy, surgery

shares
comments
Randle declared fit after chemotherapy, surgery
By:

Supercars driver Thomas Randle has been declared fit to race this season despite surgery and two bouts of chemotherapy in recent months to treat testicular cancer.

Randle was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer in January last year, swiftly undergoing surgery just weeks out from the start of the Super2 season.

While there were no guarantees he'd get through all of the season, delays and cancellations due to the global health crisis, paired with Randle's positive response to his early cancer treatment, helped him piece together a full title-winning campaign.

He also took part in October's Bathurst 1000 alongside Nick Percat.

Things haven't been easy for Randle since then, however, with a more aggressive phase of treatment required for his cancer.

That included more surgery and two bouts of chemotherapy, something he kept well shielded from the public.

The second course of chemotherapy came to an end on January 1, Randle having since gone into remission and been declared to fit to go racing this season.

“I always knew my form of cancer wasn’t a death sentence – testicular cancer is highly curable, and we caught it fairly early, so to be in remission now is a great feeling, and the doctors are very confident of a full recovery,” Randle said.

“I couldn’t be more appreciative of the help I’ve received – my oncologist, Dr Jeremy Lewin, and my surgeon, Associate Professor Nathan Lawrentshuk, have been simply brilliant to me and to my family. I have been in very good hands.

“I also want to thank my family and all of my friends for their support during such a tough time for me.”

Randle missed out on a full-time Supercars seat this year, but will contest the Bathurst 1000 with Tickford Racing thanks to a multi-year deal with the Ford squad.

There could also be wildcard appearances at single-driver Supercars events.

Randle's return will come sooner than all that, though, with a late deal to race a Team BRM entry at next week's S5000 opener at Symmons Plains.

It follows a partial programme in the V8-powered open-wheeler series in 2019 that included a race win at The Bend.

“My doctors say they’re happy for me to be back in a race car, so we’ll head to Tasmania and see how we go,” he added.

“My fitness isn’t at the level it was when I was last in a race car at Mount Panorama last October, but I’m confident I’ll be okay, and really looking forward to racing the S5000 at Symmons Plains.

“It’s been a long time coming – 10 months since we raced S5000, and certainly after my recent challenges, I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the S5000s and seeing what I can produce.

“I’m not putting any expectations on my results. I’ve left this decision as late as I can to make sure I’m healthy enough. I’m not a my best race fitness, so I’ll ease into the weekend and build up my speed."

S5000 will open its 2021 season alongside TCR Australia at Symmons Plains on January 24-26.

You can watch all of the S5000 action from Symmons Plains live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Supercars makes staff cap permanent

Previous article

Supercars makes staff cap permanent
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Other open wheel
Drivers Thomas Randle
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

New Xfinity team to debut at Daytona with driver Jade Buford
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

New Xfinity team to debut at Daytona with driver Jade Buford

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

Solberg's Volkswagen-backed Polo RX car revealed
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

Solberg's Volkswagen-backed Polo RX car revealed

Gary Sokola dead at 59
USAC USAC / News

Gary Sokola dead at 59

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Top 10 NASCAR Cup drivers of 2017
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Top 10 NASCAR Cup drivers of 2017

Just who is Jimmy Smith
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Just who is Jimmy Smith

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500

Latest news

Randle declared fit after chemotherapy, surgery
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Randle declared fit after chemotherapy, surgery

Supercars makes staff cap permanent
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars makes staff cap permanent

Supercars splits all-in pre-season test
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars splits all-in pre-season test

Tickford offered to race without income
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford offered to race without income

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

New Xfinity team to debut at Daytona with driver Jade Buford

1h
2
Formula 1

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

3
World Rallycross

Solberg's Volkswagen-backed Polo RX car revealed

4
USAC

Gary Sokola dead at 59

5
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Latest news

Randle declared fit after chemotherapy, surgery
Supercars

Randle declared fit after chemotherapy, surgery

Supercars makes staff cap permanent
Supercars

Supercars makes staff cap permanent

Supercars splits all-in pre-season test
Supercars

Supercars splits all-in pre-season test

Tickford offered to race without income
Supercars

Tickford offered to race without income

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback
Supercars

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.