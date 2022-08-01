Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps
Supercars News

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle

Supercars driver Thomas Randle will undergo further scans on an injured ankle sustained in his nasty start line crash at The Bend yesterday.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Listen to this article

Randle stalled on the front row of the grid at the start of Race 2 yesterday before being struck by Andre Heimgartner's Brad Jones Racing Holden.

The nasty impact destroyed both cars and also took Nick Percat, who was hard up against pit wall, out of the race.

Randle and Heimgartner were later transported to hospital in Adelaide to undergo checks, Randle for his ankle while Heimgartner underwent a CT scan on his chest.

Heimgartner took to Instagram last night to confirm that he hadn't broken any bones in what he says was a 38G impact.

Randle, meanwhile, was checked out of hospital last night, but is set for an MRI on his ankle today due to ongoing swelling.

A preliminary x-ray yesterday didn't reveal any breaks.

In the likely event Randle is fit for the Sandown SuperSprint later this month, he's set to drive the wildcard Mustang that Zak Best raced at The Bend.

With his own car badly damaged, and perhaps destined for the scrap bin, Randle will jump in the car Best used for his pair of wildcard appearances, which is usually Tickford's spare.

The Sandown SuperSprint will take place on August 19-21.

