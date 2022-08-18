Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sandown News

Randle's Sandown cancer fundraising effort

Thomas Randle will run a tweaked livery for the Sandown SuperSprint weekend as part of a fundraising effort for a cause close to his heart.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Randle's Sandown cancer fundraising effort
Listen to this article

The rookie's Castrol Racing look has been updated with purple highlights for the ninth round of the Supercars season in support of ONTrac at Peter Mac Victorian Adolescent & Young Adult Cancer Service.

ONTrac at Peter Mac is a multidisciplinary service providing care for adolescents and young adults affected by cancer.

It's a cause that's close to Randle's heart, the Tickford Racing driver having used the service himself while battling testicular chance in 2020.

Randle has been in remission for 18 months now.

As well as the livery, there will be a number of fundraising initiatives during the Sandown weekend, including an online auction to buy the bonnet from the #55 Tickford Ford, with all proceeds going to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation.

Direct donations can be made via Castrol Racing's fundraising page.

“I am really honoured to be representing Peter Mac on the grid for this year’s Sandown SuperSprint,” Randle said.

“Peter Mac were instrumental in treating me during my period with testicular cancer, while also providing me with further assistance from the ONTrac at Peter Mac service, which provides support to adolescents and young adults affected by cancer.

“Last year we held a ride day at Sandown for a bunch of young patients, so it is going to be great to replicate that after the round this year.

“We’ll also have 100 Peter Mac staff and patients past and present joining us across the weekend to cheer on the Castrol Racing Mustang.

"I am also very excited to be launching a Castrol Racing Peter Mac fundraiser to help drive towards a cancer-free future, where all donations will be going towards ONTrac at Peter Mac.

"As a current board member of the Victorian Youth Cancer Action Board, I am really excited for this initiative and really hope that people can get behind the fundraiser and help make a life-changing difference for people living with cancer.”

Dr Jeremy Lewin, Medical Director of the ONTrac at Peter Mac Victorian Adolescent and Young Adult Service, welcomed the support from Randle, Tickford and Castrol.

“We are thrilled to have such fantastic support from Thomas and the team at Castrol Racing through their program across the Sandown weekend,” he said.

“Our service exists to help young people with cancer navigate the extra challenges we know they face.

"The years 15-25 are a critical period for a person’s development and trajectory in life, and facing a cancer diagnosis and its treatment during that time can be particularly disruptive.

"The service provides a range of supports aimed at improving outcomes and experiences of young people with cancer. We have worked closely with Thomas since his own cancer diagnosis in 2020, and are delighted to see him doing so well today, and also by his work in support of our service.”

