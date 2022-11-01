Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Erebus explains $10,000 appeal oversight Next / Supercars locks in crucial Gen3 aero test
Supercars / Surfers Paradise News

Record crowd for Gold Coast 500

Supercars is claiming a record crowd for last weekend's Gold Coast 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Record crowd for Gold Coast 500
Listen to this article

According to the Australian series a total of 200,232 people came through the gates across the three days of the Surfers Paradise event.

That surpassed the previous record of 198,763 people set in 2019, the last time the event was held before the COVID-induced three-year break.

Those record numbers are based on the Supercars Events era of the Gold Coast event which started in 2012.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard attributed the crowd numbers to both the on and off track programme, as well as a weekend of perfect Gold Coast weather.

“We waited three years to put this event back together and it was one of the best ever,” Howard said.

"This is biggest attendance we've had at the event on the Gold Coast since Supercars started promoting it 10 years ago.

"I want to thank our loyal and passionate fans for the support of this sensational event. To have 200,000 fans attend this year's Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 confirms its status as Queensland's biggest sporting event.

"This year we re-energised the event with three nights of music acts including some of the best international DJs and Australian live acts.

“We had a focus on providing something for everyone at this year’s event from the addition of the Hellenika Suite at the Beach Chicane to the SuperKids Zone and new on-track entertainment.

“Boost Mobile activations brought a huge amount of colour and entertainment to fans of all ages as well.

“The weather was perfect, fans enjoyed the party atmosphere and we showed the Gold Coast off to the rest of the world as one of the best events on the calendar.

“We’d like to thank the local businesses and residents who continue to get behind us and help to deliver great outcomes for visitors.

“I want to thank Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, Tourism Events Queensland, the Queensland Government, Major Events Gold Coast, Gold Coast City Council and Boost Mobile for their extraordinary support of the event.”

Hinchliffe hailed the economic benefit of having Supercars back on the Gold Coast.

“It’s been terrific to have Supercars back on the Gold Coast’s famous street circuit and delivering a sensory feast for visiting spectators,” he said.

“We know a record crowd also means a strong result for the Gold Coast’s visitor economy including accommodation, transport and hospitality providers and tourism operators.

“Last weekend’s Gold Coast 500 COVID recovery now seems likely to red line the event’s contribution to the visitor economy beyond $50 million.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to working closely with Supercars to build this destination event back better to attract even more visitors and support good Queensland jobs.”

