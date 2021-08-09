Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal

The drinks giant has inked a fresh two-year co-naming rights deal with Triple Eight Race Engineering that will cover the 2022 and 2023 Supercars seasons.

The deal will carry the relationship between Red Bull and Triple Eight into its second decade, Red Bull having first taken over naming rights of the squad from Vodafone ahead of the 2013 season.

The team has since won four drivers' title and five teams' titles.

In 2017 the naming rights was effectively split when T8 became the factory Holden squad, the now-defunct carmaker sharing top billing with Red Bull until the end of last year.

The naming rights backing is now split between Red Bull and Ampol.

“Triple Eight are thrilled to have Red Bull renew their co-naming rights partnership with the team for the next two years, which will see our relationship extend past a decade in the sport," said T8 managing director Roland Dane.

"The entire team at Red Bull have been phenomenal partners of ours, and I’m grateful that they’ve continued to place their faith in us to represent their brand at a high level, continuing the successful joint-naming rights partnership with Ampol.

"I’ve always been proud to say that we’re one of the leading Red Bull teams in the world, and hopefully our success both on and off the track will continue to go from strength to strength."

Red Bull Australia's managing director Miles Wilson said he's proud of what the partnership with Triple Eight has yielded over the past nine seasons.

“At Red Bull we are immensely proud of the past decade of partnership with Triple Eight, that has produced 113 race wins, four driver championships and five team championships," he said.

"We look forward to supporting the community of Australian motorsport by giving wings to this partnership and its success in the years ahead.”

Triple Eight will welcome a new driver to its line-up for just the second time since the Red Bull partnership started next season.

Jamie Whincup, who won three of T8's four drivers' crowns since 2013, will step away from driving and take over from Dane as team boss at the end of the current campaign.

Teenager Broc Feeney is regarded as the favourite to score the #88 seat, although Whincup did recently hint that there are some overseas drivers on the short list as well.