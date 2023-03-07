Subscribe
Renee Gracie documentary in the works

A documentary covering Renee Gracie's Supercars comeback will begin production this year.

Australian streaming service Stan has announced that it has commissioned Revealed: Renee Gracie, a documentary centred on the former driver's plans to return to Mount Panorama.

Gracie already has two Bathurst 1000 starts to her name, having combined with Simona de Silvestro in the Harvey Norman Supergirls entry in 2015 and 2016.

She then walked away from motorsport at the end of 2017 after stints in Carrera Cup and Super2 to launch a successful career in the adult entertainment industry.

There has been talk of a comeback in a Bathurst 1000 wildcard entry since 2021, although Gracie declared that to be an unlikely prospect early last year.

However it appears the comeback is now back in the works, with Stan commissioning a documentary that will be funded by Screen Australia, Screenwest and Lotterywest, and produced by an all-female creative team consisting of Frances Elliott, Samantha Marlowe and Cody Greenwood.

"Stan’s acclaimed Revealed slate has been a hugely successful collaborative partnership sharing uniquely Australian stories from an outstanding collection of directors, producers and journalists including the multi-award winning Nick McKenzie from The Sydney Morning Herald/The Age and 60 Minutes and John Silvester from The Age," said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie.

"Our commitment to invest and produce local original documentaries that take a deep dive into Australian contemporary topics and issues can be seen in our upcoming addition to the slate, Revealed: Renee Gracie.

"We can’t wait to work closely with Rush Films to tell Renee’s story and continue our dedication to produce bold, unique and investigative content, not seen on any other platform."

Screen Australia’s Head of Documentary Alex West added: "We are proud to support the talented writer/directors Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe and producer Cody Greenwood, who have a proven track record of crafting engaging documentaries.

"Not only is Revealed: Renee Gracie set to shine a necessary light on gender inequality, stigma and prejudice in sport and beyond, but it shares honest insights into Renee’s empowering origin-turned-comeback story – making for a compelling watch on Stan."

