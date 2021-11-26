Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Repco names charity partner for Bathurst 1000

Repco, naming rights backer of the Bathurst 1000, has named the Lifechanger Foundation as the official charity of the 2021 Great Race.

Repco names charity partner for Bathurst 1000

This year's running of the Bathurst 1000 will mark Repco's first as naming rights sponsor.

The automotive parts and accessories company is also the major backer of the Supercars Championship.

Just over a week out from the Great Race, Repco has named the Lifechanger Foundation as its charity partner.

The LifeChanger Foundation identifies and develops youth mentors from within the local community and delivers a series of holistic self-development workshops for teens.

Lifechanger will have a significant presence on the ground during the bumper six-day Bathurst 1000, raising funds and awareness for its work.

“It is an incredible privilege to be the naming rights partner of this iconic race,” said Repco's Executive General Manager Wayne Bryant.

“For at least the next five years, Bathurst will be a big part of our lives. We didn’t want to just turn up for one weekend a year, we want to have a long lasting, meaningful impact in this community.

"We have a great relationship with LifeChanger Foundation and have seen first-hand the impact their youth mentoring programmes have.

“It is fantastic that the Bathurst Regional Council and Supercars have embraced them, and we intend to continue to invest in the Bathurst community.”

Bathurst Mayor Ian North added: “The Bathurst Regional Council is pleased to welcome Repco to not only Mount Panorama and The Great Race, but the Bathurst region as a whole.

“We can see that Repco genuinely wants to make a difference and be part of the Bathurst community year round. They aren’t just here for one weekend a year, and we have seen that through them bringing their charity partner LifeChanger to Bathurst as their first major initiative.

“The BRC has already formed a great relationship with Repco and look forward to working together for the race and our great region.”

The 2021 Bathurst 1000 kicks off on November 30.

