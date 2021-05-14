Repco outlines plans for Supercars fan zone

The automotive parts and accessories retailer took over the title sponsorship of Supercars this year in a high-profile deal, while also securing the naming rights for a number of key events including the Mount Panorama 500 and the Bathurst 1000.

As part of the landmark deal Repco has committed to bringing its on-site fan zone, known as The Garage, to a number of events.

The Garage made its first appearance at The Bend, with a two-story viewing platform at the end of the main straight.

According to the brand's Head of Sponsorship Mitch Wiley, that was both a learning experience and a starting point that will be used to better hone the Garage as the season wears on.

"We wanted to get feedback from the fans on making sure that we're enhancing their experience. And that's going to grow from here," Wiley said.

"We want to learn from fans, we want fans to tell us what they want from us. We don't want to be arrogant about it.

"The feedback [from The Bend] was really positive. Some of the feedback we got that we weren't expecting was that people were pleasantly surprised that we had activities for kids. We had the mini golf challenge, pong table, customised stickers, all things that kids loved.

"And having the relationship with Dick Johnson Racing really helped because they've been proactive in supporting us. Having DJR drivers Will [Davison] and Anton [De Pasquale] come on site was fantastic."

The Garage will continue to be free to access across the season with plans for it to even travel to New Zealand for the Auckland SuperSprint in November.

"One of the things that we've noticed is that the challenge at any circuit is getting decent view of the track," added Wiley. "And having somewhere that you're welcome and there's no cost.

"That's where we're investing our money, to make sure we can offer that to fans. We want to make sure that we are enhancing the fan experience at events. And what we had at The Bend is only one variation of it.

"You'll see that structure grow at the bigger events, like Townsville. Repco are serious about this."

Repco's The Garage