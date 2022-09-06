Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Pukekohe News

Repco parade to farewell Pukekohe

Repco has assembled a parade of significant racing cars for the Auckland SuperSprint to celebrate the impending closure of the Pukekohe circuit.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The iconic circuit will close its doors early next year making this weekend's Auckland SuperSprint the final time it will host Supercars.

To celebrate the venue's rich motor racing history, Supercars series sponsor Repco has put together the Farewell Pukekohe Parade.

The parade will feature 14 cars that have a connection to Kiwi motorsport and the 60-year history at Pukekohe Park.

That includes an ex-Denny Hulme Repco Brabham BT 16, one of Kiwi legend Kenny Smith's Formula 5000s, an ex-Hulme McLaren Can-Am car, and the Team New Zealand A1GP car.

The King of Pukekohe, Greg Murphy, will be represented in the parade by his NZ V8 SuperTourer title-winning VE Holden Commodore.

The parade will take place at 2:45pm local time on Saturday and 3:15pm local time on Sunday.

Full list of Repco Farewell Pukekohe Parade race vehicles

  • Repco Brabham BT 16 Formula 2 car raced by Denny Hulme
  • Ken Smith Formula 5000
  • Sidchrome Mustang raced by Jim Richards
  • BRM Formula 1 Car
  • AMCO Mini (multiple Mini 7 MSNZ Championship winner)
  • McRae F5000 GM1 raced by Graham McRae
  • Lighting Direct Porsche (campaigned by Owen Evans and won many Super GT Championships and also held the NZ land speed record)
  • Graham Addis Charger
  • McLaren Can-Am raced by Hulme
  • Manon Escort (multiple Classic Saloon Car Championships winner)
  • Black Beauty A1GP car
  • V8 SuperTourer raced by Greg Murphy
  • McLaren M10B F5000
  • Palmer Tube Mills Ford Mustang
  • Castrol Toyota – (multiple NZ Touring Car Championship winner)
