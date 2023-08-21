Reynolds exit from Grove Racing confirmed
David Reynolds will officially part ways with Grove Racing at the conclusion of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.
The Bathurst champion's expected exit from the squad was made public today in a brief statement from the team.
“Penrite Racing wish to make a statement regarding their 2024 driver line-up," it read.
“Penrite Racing will not be renewing David Reynolds’ contract for 2024.
“We wish Dave the best in his future endeavours.”
The news comes as little surprise, with Motorsport.com having first revealed it was on the cards late last month.
Reynolds is set to join Team 18 alongside Mark Winterbottom, replacing Scott Pye in the #20 Camaro.
It is not entirely clear what that means for Grove Racing's naming rights backer Penrite, which has been closely tied to Reynolds since both driver and sponsor were at Erebus Motorsport.
As for Reynolds replacement, Motorsport.com understands Richie Stanaway has been signed to take over the seat alongside fellow Kiwi Matt Payne.
Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return
Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return Done deal: Stanaway seals Supercars return
Stanaway linked to Grove Supercars seat
Stanaway linked to Grove Supercars seat Stanaway linked to Grove Supercars seat
Grove responds to Reynolds speculation
Grove responds to Reynolds speculation Grove responds to Reynolds speculation
Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch
Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch
Critical rookie test for Grove Racing
Critical rookie test for Grove Racing Critical rookie test for Grove Racing
Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars
Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars
Latest news
Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing
Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing Grove Racing confirms Stanaway signing
WAU announces Nick Percat split
WAU announces Nick Percat split WAU announces Nick Percat split
Yamamoto on race-ending clash: ‘If the inside is open, you have to try’
Yamamoto on race-ending clash: ‘If the inside is open, you have to try’ Yamamoto on race-ending clash: ‘If the inside is open, you have to try’
Where Supercars parity stands after Ford's fightback
Where Supercars parity stands after Ford's fightback Where Supercars parity stands after Ford's fightback
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.