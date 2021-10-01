Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing
Supercars News

Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion

By:

David Reynolds has backed teenage rookie Matt Payne for a full-time Supercars seat next season.

Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion

The Bathurst winner spent two days overseeing Payne's first drive of Supercar at Winton during the week, as the young Kiwi underwent an evaluation with Kelly Grove Racing.

Payne is in contention to replace Andre Heimgartner in the #7 KGR Mustang next season, despite being in just his first full year of car racing, and having never driven a Supercar before the Winton test.

According to Reynolds, the 18-year-old showed all the speed and level-headedness required for a shot in the main game.

"He's very good," Reynolds told Motorsport.com.

"For a person with very limited experience he's got a calm head on him, and he's fast. That's what you want.

"He does have what it takes to be fast and at the front, definitely. His approach is very easy, he doesn't get flustered or stressed out.

"He's great to deal with. I'm quite surprised that someone with that limited experience is so good."

Payne, the first driver signed to the new Grove Junior Team, is the front-runner to take over Heimgartner's seat next season.

However his promotion will hinge on Motorsport Australia granting him a Superlicence exemption as he won't be able to meet the requirements by the start of next season.

While he may hit the 13-point threshold thanks to his Toyota Racing Series title and his strong start to the Carrera Cup Australia season, he'll fall short in terms of time spent in the Supercars system.

The rules state a driver has to have competed in at least three main series rounds in the last five years or six Super2 rounds in the last three years to be eligible for a Superlicence.

Payne is set to debut in Super2 for Grove Racing this season but will only get a maximum of two round starts under his belt.

An exemption is likely to require sign-off from both Motorsport Australia and Supercars.

Motorsport.com understands a formal application for a Superlicence is yet to be lodged.

Expanding on Payne's rookie running at Winton this week, Reynolds said it brought back memories watching a young driver experience a Supercar for the first time.

However he added that it highlighted how different the current Gen2 cars are to the Project Blueprint hardware that he stepped into out of Carrera Cup back in 2007.

Watching a young kid get up to speed, it brought back a lot of memories from my first time in a Supercar [at Winton] in 2007," he said.

"We were comparing notes on our debuts and it was like comparing apples with oranges.

"The cars were so different back when I started. The tyre was different, the cars were heaps harder to drive wth the H-pattern gearbox. I was throwing it off every second lap, missing gears, looking like a complete idiot.

"But the cars these days, all the young kids can get up to speed pretty quickly. They are much faster, too. At Winton we'd do cartwheels if we could do a 1m25s, but he's rolling around doing 1m21s, 1m20s and stuff. Five seconds faster!

"You can't really compare it anymore."

shares
comments
Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

Previous article

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing
Load comments

Trending

1
Indy Lights

Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting

9 h
2
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

20 h
3
Formula 1

Why Alfa believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi

22 h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"

Latest news
Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion
SUPC

Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion

1 h
Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing
SUPC

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

3 h
Supercars squad opens junior team applications
SUPC

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

10 h
"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts
SUPC

"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts

Sep 29, 2021
McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
SUPC

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

Sep 29, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars changes it's top 10 shootout rules 00:48
Supercars
Sep 23, 2021

Supercars changes it's top 10 shootout rules

Supercars: Stone predicts Gen3 will be delayed until 2023 00:38
Supercars
Sep 23, 2021

Supercars: Stone predicts Gen3 will be delayed until 2023

Supercars schedule delayed until next week 00:51
Supercars
Sep 22, 2021

Supercars schedule delayed until next week

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal 00:43
Supercars
Sep 13, 2021

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Supercars: Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing 00:51
Supercars
Sep 7, 2021

Supercars: Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing Sydney
Supercars

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

Supercars squad opens junior team applications
Supercars

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Vital weekend for Indy Lights’ new IndyCar aces-in-waiting

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Why Alfa believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa believes Norris should have been penalised in Sochi

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Honda: New F1 engine an aero boost for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: New F1 engine an aero boost for Red Bull

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds backs rookie for Supercars promotion

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing
Supercars Supercars

Four night races during Sydney Supercars swing

Supercars squad opens junior team applications
Supercars Supercars

Supercars squad opens junior team applications

"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts
Supercars Supercars

"No bad ideas" for Sydney Supercars formats, layouts

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.