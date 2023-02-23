Subscribe
Previous / New Gen3 Supercars rules to be finalised Next / Supercars returns to fire-breathing roots
Supercars News

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

David Reynolds has hit back at suggestions the Ford Supercars teams were sandbagging at the Sydney Motorsport Park test on Wednesday.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims
Listen to this article

The results of the all-in pre-season test favoured the Chevrolet teams heavily, with Camaros filling 11 of the top 12 spots in the final standings.

The trend was in keeping with concerns from Ford and its teams heading into the Gen3 era that the Camaro is a better package, particularly in terms of straightline speed.

Supercars is planning another aero homologation test next week while campaigning regarding the performance parameters of the new Ford V8 motor continues.

The Camaro whitewash prompted suggestions from some Chevrolet teams that, amid the politicking, the Ford teams had purposely not set representative times at the SMP test.

Grove Racing driver Reynolds, however, is adamant there were no instructions to hold back – and that the pace of the Camaro is genuinely worrying.

"It's concerning that the timesheet looked the way it did," he told Motorsport.com after finishing 18th fastest.

"There were allegations of sandbagging, which wasn't nice. I wish we were smart enough to do all that, but I don't think we are.

"I know on our side of the fence we were just running through our programme, trying to make as much speed as we could.

"We weren't trying to hide any speed, we went flat out from Lap 1. We were the first cars to roll out on slick tyres and we were on top of the times until everyone started going faster.

"We were going genuinely as fast as we could.

"It all goes back to when I first drove the [prototype Mustang] last April at Symmons Plains. The Camaro was 0.4s, 0.5s faster than me and down the back straight it was hard into the limiter. I couldn't get anywhere near it.

"After the first [teams] test day at Winton [this year] I was talking to some other drivers about their times and tyres and I estimated we were about eight-tenths off the Camaro.

"And then we got some more power for the Sydney test, and they took a bit of gear cut out of the Camaro, and I think the gap was around six or seventh tenths.

"There's no specified minimum weight yet, so cars could be running super light. There could be Centre of Gravity differences, there could be aero differences, there could be engine differences, I don't really know. I'm not involved in those conversations.

"But we've known about [the pace deficit] for a long time."

Reynolds added that he backed Supercars to rectify the issue, as it did back in 2019 when the Gen2 Ford Mustang was found to have an aero advantage.

"Supercars does come up with solutions to these problems, we've seen that in the past," he said.

"They have a good track record with parity. I just hope it doesn't take too long."

shares
comments

New Gen3 Supercars rules to be finalised

Supercars returns to fire-breathing roots
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars returns to fire-breathing roots

Supercars returns to fire-breathing roots

Supercars

Flames return to Supercars Supercars returns to fire-breathing roots

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

General

Schenken returns in coaching role Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

David Reynolds More from
David Reynolds
Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability

Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability

Supercars

Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability

Covers come off Grove Gen3 Mustangs

Covers come off Grove Gen3 Mustangs

Supercars

Covers come off Grove Gen3 Mustangs Covers come off Grove Gen3 Mustangs

Reynolds lands Mercedes Bathurst drive

Reynolds lands Mercedes Bathurst drive

Intercontinental GT Challenge

Reynolds lands Mercedes B12Hr drive Reynolds lands Mercedes Bathurst drive

Grove Racing More from
Grove Racing
Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Supercars

Supercars teams alter Gen3 plans Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Supercars

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander combo Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Shock Ford switch for Tander

Shock Ford switch for Tander

Supercars

Shock Ford switch for Tander Shock Ford switch for Tander

Latest news

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Verstappen shades Alonso to top opening day of testing

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

IndyCar

PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

IndyCar

‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023 ‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.