Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race Next / Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars
Supercars News

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

By:

David Reynolds is back behind the wheel following the unexpected mid-season hiatus, turning laps in a Supercar, Porsche GT car and even a Hyundai Excel at Winton today.

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

The Supercars race winner has spent the past two days at Winton with his Kelly Grove Racing squad as part of an evaluation run in a Nissan Supercar for rookie Matt Payne.

But it's not just Payne who's been getting laps, Reynolds enjoying plenty of running across a number of different cars.

He's spent today lapping the rural Victorian circuit in his Penrite-backed Ford Mustang Supercar, as well as team boss Stephen Grove's Porsche GT3 R and a Hyundai Excel owned by Todd Kelly and raced by his teenage son Mason.

For Reynolds the test has been a welcome return to the track, after more than two months stuck on the couch due to the pandemic-induced break in the Supercars season.

He's also spent most of that break in lockdown, restricted to no more than five kilometres of his house, thanks to the ongoing outbreak in his home city of Melbourne.

"It took a lap or two for my brain to flick into gear, but that's not much. I've been doing this job for that long!," Reynolds told Motorsport.com.

"But it's good to be back. I've been sitting on the couch for too long, contemplating life. As a race driver, you just look forward to the next race. As long as you've got the next test day or race to think about, you have some guidance in your life.

"But before this test there was nothing, I was rolling around in limbo.

"To do anything anymore feels like a privilege, which is stupid. To get out of your five-kay radius, hang out with your race team and do what you love to do, it's pretty cool.

"Today I drove the Mustang, the GT3 R – which was a cool experience, it's one of the coolest cars I've ever driven – and I drove Mason Kelly's Hyundai Excel. Which was... different.

"Mason was like a second faster than me, so I've got to go back out and do a better job."

Asked to expand on what made the Porsche GT car so enjoyable, Reynolds said: "Grip. It's just easy not drive.

"It's a gentleman's car; paddle shift, ABS... you can't make many mistakes. In a Supercar all you're doing is trying to fix your mistakes."

The Supercars season is set to resume at Sydney Motorsport Park at the end of October.

shares
comments
Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

Previous article

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

Next article

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
Formula 1

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"

21 h
3
Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

10 min
4
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

5
Formula 1

Gallery: All Italian Grand Prix winners since 2010

Latest news
Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars
SUPC

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

10m
Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton
SUPC

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

1 h
Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race
SUPC

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

1 h
Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
SUPC

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

5 h
Two more Super2 rounds in 2021
SUPC

Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

7 h
Latest videos
Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal 00:43
Supercars
Sep 13, 2021

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars
Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race
Supercars

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

David Reynolds More from
David Reynolds
Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation Sandown
Supercars

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation

Reynolds may race nitro funny car
Supercars

Reynolds may race nitro funny car

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Kelly Grove Racing More from
Kelly Grove Racing
Payne cuts first Supercars laps
Supercars

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin's new F1 base marks a significant step

Gallery: All Italian Grand Prix winners since 2010
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: All Italian Grand Prix winners since 2010

DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar
DTM DTM

DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds cuts Supercars, Excel laps at Winton

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race
Supercars Supercars

Supercars drivers will need to be vaccinated to race

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
Supercars Supercars

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.