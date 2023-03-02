Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
David Reynolds has revealed that he's using a personal sauna to better prepare for high cabin temperatures during the 2023 Supercars season.
The Grove Racing driver is known to have suffered with cabin temperatures during the previous campaign, despite Supercars drivers generally using cool suits during longer races.
He was worst affected in the opening leg of the Gold Coast 500 while trialling an electric cool suit as opposed to the traditional dry ice system.
Reynolds managed to survive a gruelling 250-kilometres around the brutal street circuit and finish second, but needed to be monitored by medical staff during the post-race media conference.
While the lower-downforce Gen3 cars aren't expected to create as much front-end heat that can soak through to the cabin, Reynolds isn't taking any chances ahead of the new season.
Speaking as part of an Australian Grand Prix announcement today, he revealed that he has purchased a home sauna to better prepare his body for long, hot races.
“Last year, I struggled with the heat really bad,” said the 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner.
“For some reason, our car was a lot hotter than all the other cars, so how I’ve prepared myself this year is I’ve bought a little sauna – a box with a door that can get really hot – that I can sit in there to try and get used to the heat again.
"So that’s one thing I’ve done different."
Reynolds added that his pre-season preparation has also included trying to rid himself of old habits that only worked in the previous-generation of car.
"Given the cars are so new to drive, I'm trying to forget all the old techniques that I used to have driving the old cars," he said.
"I'm still learning, it's still very new for all of is. Hopefully I can understand it quicker than everyone else. But I really don't know."
The new season, and new era for Supercars with the Gen3 cars, will kick off on the streets of Newcastle in just eight days time.
As it stands there are still a number of question marks over the final specification of the cars, with concerns over parity still being addressed with ongoing aero testing.
Reynolds has been one of the more outspoken drivers on the matter, last week refuting claims of sandbagging during testing by the Chevrolet teams and expressing concern over a perceived pace deficit for the Mustang.
Latest news
Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit
Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit Supercars finale claims $51 million benefit
Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"
Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up" Buescher: Vegas a "good test to see where we stack up"
How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash
How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash
Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?
Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023? Preview: Who needs a big year in IndyCar in 2023?
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.