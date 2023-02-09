Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang

Listen to this article

The eight-time grand prix winner is now linked to Ford through the carmaker's recently-announced deal with Red Bull Racing.

As part of his third driver duties Ricciardo spent the day at a Ford promotional event where he sampled a number of Fords on the M1 Concourse track in Michigan.

Among them was a DJR Team Penske-built Gen2 Ford Mustang Supercar which is based at Ford HQ and often driven by Ford CEO Jim Farley in demonstration runs.

"I've driven pretty much every Ford under the sun and just got out of this bad boy right here," said Ricciardo in a social media video for Ford Performance.

"Bit of Aussie in me. A little bit of a V8 Supercars here in Michigan – which is far from home, but I felt at home at in it.

"It was a lot of fun. A big thanks to Ford for having me out here."

This was the third time Ricciardo has sampled an Aussie V8 racer, following earlier outings in Triple Eight's unique Sandman Supercar at Sandown back in first stint as a Red Bull driver, and laps in Rick Kelly's Nissan Altima at Calder during his time at Renault.

It is also the latest instance of a Formula 1 driver in a Supercar after Fernando Alonso drove a Tickford Mustang, and Sergio Perez a Triple Eight Commodore, at Albert Park during the Australian Grand Prix weekend last year.