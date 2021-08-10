Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid

According to paddock speculation the National Rugby League squad is fronting a late bid from News Corp to buy Archer Capital out of its 65 per cent share in the Aussie touring car category.

The Brisbane Broncos is majority owned by the media giant, which already has the broadcast rights to Supercars.

Motorsport.com has approached the Brisbane Broncos for comment.

With details of the impending sale closely guarded by non-disclosure agreements, information regarding the suitors left in the race to buy the series varies among Motorsport.com sources.

However it does now appear clear that the consortium consisting of Peter Adderton, Paul Morris, Mick Doohan, Alan Gow and Pete Smith is now formally out of the running after an on-again, off-again campaign.

That consortium had looked to take full control to of the series, rather than continuing with the split that gives the teams a 35 per cent stake in the business.

Both Adderton and Gow are now being linked to other potential bids, although not necessarily together.

A bid from TLA Worldwide/TGI Sport, fronted by Supercars legend Mark Skaife, is rumoured to be the current front-runner to purchase the series.

TLA and TGI are owned by Bruin Capital, which is run by former NASCAR chief operating officer George Pyne.

Australian Racing Group is also thought to be still in the running and has the potential to pair Supercars with its existing suite of categories including S5000, TCR Australia and Trans Am.

Beyond that there is now this potential Broncos/News Corp bid, as well as whispers of another international bid.

The sale is expected to be completed ahead of the Bathurst 1000 in November and could even happen as soon as next month.