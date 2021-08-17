Rugby mishap leaves Courtney with a broken shoulder

The Tickford Racing driver revealed via social media that he's been racing with "multiple breaks in my shoulder" due to a tackle gone wrong during a father-son rugby match.

The damage was inflicted by his 11-year-old son Cadel whose tackle led to the awkward fall.

The incident happened shortly after the Darwin Triple Crown back in June, however the extent of the 41-year-old's injuries were only recently discovered when he was assessed by radiologist friend Zane Sherif.

That means Courtney raced through the injuries across the Townsville double-header last month, where he banked three Top 10s from five races.

According to Courtney the injuries may have gone undetected entirely had it not been for the pandemic-induced break in the Supercars season, as well as an ankle injury sustained by partner Tegan Woodford.

"[i] probably never would've got [the scans] if the season kept going but because we had this time off and [my partner] Tegan hurt herself, my mate Zane just opened up a new Mermaid Beach radiology with these new flash machines and he said come down have a look and we'll give you a scan," Courtney told AAP.

"And then boom, found it all."

With the Supercars season not set to resume until at least the first week of October, Courtney is confident he'll be fully fit next time he's in the car.

"We've got time so just yet cruise around and let it heal itself," he added.

Courtney is no stranger to unexpected mid-season injuries. Back in 2010 he was left with five broken ribs and cartilage damage when, in a freak accident, he was struck by some pit walling sent flying by a navy helicopter that was completing a demonstration at Sydney Motorsport Park.

He missed all three SMP races, as well as the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000, before a triumphant return on the Gold Coast where he won alongside co-driver Jack Perkins.