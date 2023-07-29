Subscribe
Ryan fined $5000 for swearing on TV

Erebus boss Barry Ryan has been slapped with a $5000 fine for swearing on TV after tonight's Supercars race in Sydney.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The outspoken team boss was interviewed in the moments following the dramatic conclusion to tonight's race.

While one Erebus driver in Brodie Kostecki cruised to victory, another in Will Brown crossed the line fifth after being passed on the final lap by Shane van Gisbergen. 

Brown and van Gisbergen were technically fighting for third as second-placed Cam Waters was carrying a five-second penalty.

The heated exchange came to a head a few corners from home, van Gisbergen making light contact with Brown's rear bumper before grabbing the position.

Race control responded with a five-second penalty for van Gisbergen, however Ryan was unaware of that when asked about the incident and if there were plans to protest on live TV.

"We are [going to protest]," said Ryan. "Shane can't keep fucking doing that shit. It's bullshit. We're going to make sure he gets done this time and not let off, because we're sick of it."

Motorsport Australia took a dim view of Ryan's outburst, slapping him with a $5000 fine, half of which is suspended as long as Ryan undertakes a "service to the motorsport community" that will be determined by the governing body. 

"Following the race, the stewards summoned and heard from the authorised representative of Erebus Motorsport after the authorised representative was heard to swear repeatedly when interviewed by Supercars Media in the team garage regarding an incident which had occurred between car 97 and car 9 on the final lap of the race," read the stewards report. 

"The interview was broadcast live on air. Following an admission to having engaged in conduct prejudicial to the event and motorsport by so doing, the stewards imposed a fine of $5000 of which $2500 is suspended until 31 December 2023 on condition that the authorised representative engage in an activity of service to the motorsport community to be determined by the CEO of Motorsport Australia and on the further condition that no further breach of a similar nature is committed by a representative of the competitor before that date."

