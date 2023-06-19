Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season
Ryan Wood could have multiple options to make the step up from Super2 to Supercars next season.
The 20-year-old has made an impressive start to life in the Supercars system, with two wins from the four second-tier Super2 races so far this season.
He is currently driving for Walkinshaw Andretti United in its revived Super2 programme alongside Zach Bates.
That deal came as part of a career u-turn for Wood who was poised to join the Porsche motorsport system as part of a Carrera Cup scholarship.
The existing WAU relationship has led to the obvious link between Wood and a promotion to the main game with the Ford squad, should it not re-sign out-of-contract Nick Percat for 2024.
However there could be multiple options for Wood next year, with Team 18 also understood to be showing interest in the young Kiwi.
The team could have a spot free next year with Scott Pye also believed to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign.
Team 18 has carried the same line-up since its expanded to two cars in 2020 and Pye joined veteran Mark Winterbottom.
Winterbottom scored a breakthrough win for the squad, its first in Supercars, on Saturday in Darwin.
It's been a somewhat tempered silly season so far for Supercars, with the future of Cam Waters the major talking point.
Tickford boss Tim Edwards indicated last month that he had options on all his drivers for 2024, however Waters told Motorsport.com on the same weekend that he and the team hadn't started talking about a new deal.
There has been some loose speculation linking Waters to a WAU deal.
David Reynolds is another big name driver that could feasibly be on the market next year with his current Grove Racing deal in its final year.
