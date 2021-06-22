Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News
Supercars News

S5000 added to Supercars Superlicence list

By:

The S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship has been added to the list of category's eligible to earn Supercars Superlicence points.

S5000 added to Supercars Superlicence list

The V8-powered open-wheeler series is a new addition to Motorsport Australia's Superlicence list and has been given near-top billing from the word go.

The S5000 winner will score 12 points, just one short of qualifying for a licence, giving the category equal billing to Super2 and Australian GT.

Another new addition under the tweaked allocation is Trans Am, the winner of which will earn seven points, the same as the Toyota 86 Series, Porsche's Sprint Challenge Series and the GT Trophy Series. 

“Motorsport Australia regularly reviews and analyses the Superlicence Points System to make sure it is fair and in line with the current trends in motorsport,” said Motorsport Australia's Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith.   

“We have worked closely with a number of category managers on the changes and believe they are reflective of the current stature of each respective championship and series.  

“With S5000, given its stature as the holder of the prestigious Motorsport Australia Gold Star title and the vehicles themselves, it makes sense for it to be worthy of 12 Superlicence points for the winner of the championship and provide an opportunity to provide another pathway to the Supercars Championship.  

“We know S5000 will continue to grow and establish a strong reputation in the coming years ahead. It’s an important part of our Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events and is a real fan favourite.”

Superlicence applicants have to score 13 points within a five-year period and be over the age of 17, while also having either finished in the Top 6 in Super2 the previous season, competed in three Supercars rounds in the past five years, competed in six Super2 rounds in the past three years or hold a Gold FIA Driver Categorisation.

Motorsport Australia is also able to issue dispensations to the Superlicence, as it will have to do for Greg Murphy to make his sensational Supercars comeback at Bathurst later this year.

However dispensations aren't a given, rookie Nathan Herne having been controversially denied a shot at the Bathurst 1000 last year when he couldn't secure a Superlicence.

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP

Previous article

Previous article

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP
