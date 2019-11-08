Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice

Resurfacing work was always going to leave Jamie Whincup's existing record, a 1m07.838s, under threat, Garth Tander getting within a couple of tenths during this morning's co-driver session.

Reynolds then lowered the benchmark in the first primary driver practice session, the Erebus star now the record holder with a 1m07.777s.

He's not expecting to have it for long, though, Reynolds hinting that he didn't run green tyres during that 30-minute hit-out.

“That’s good, I wonder how long it’s going to last?" said Reynolds.

"Until people start putting new tyres on, who knows where everyone’s at?

“Obviously with the resurfacing around the track, it’s very, very grippy, in some spots, not all – so it’s going to be interesting.”

Anton De Pasquale made it an Erebus one-two in that session, just 0.11s behind his teammate, followed by Scott McLaughlin.

Chaz Mostert was fourth quickest despite ending the session in the Turn 9 gravel, teammate Lee Holdsworth fifth and Shane van Gisbergen best of the Triple Eight cars in sixth.

Practice 1

Practice 2