All
Supercars / Sandown News

Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener

Will Davison took a controlled race win to kick off the Sandown SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The Dick Johnson Racing driver set the tone for the race at the start, a flawless getaway allowing him to sweep right to the racing line for the first left-hander.

Fellow front-row start Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, was slightly sluggish off the line and was forced to head to the inside to defend from the chasing pack.

Davison immediately settled into an eighth-tenth lead over his Kiwi rival, which steadily grew to more than a second as the first stint wore on.

On Lap 17 van Gisbergen took his mandatory service, effectively forcing Davison to follow suit a lap later to limit the undercut.

The response proved to be the right one, Davison emerging well clear of van Gisbergen after taking his stop.

He then put in an impressive second stint to stretch the advantage to 8.4s by the chequered flag.

Having won his last two races after post-race penalties were applied to another competitor, this was the first time Davison crossed the finish line first to win a race since 2015.

"I crossed the finish line first, which is nice," he said. "It was a dream run. I'm privileged to have a race like that.

"I'm pushing hard, feeling good. I've been around for a while and when you have a race like that and a car like that... a huge shout-out to [engineer] Rich [Harris] and the whole Shell V-Power team."

Van Gisbergen held on to second place after staving off a brief challenge from an early-stopping Anton De Pasquale after serving his stop.

That Lap 12 stop for Feeney helped him jump Will Brown, who had run third in the early stages.

Brown, who stopped on Lap 17, came under significant pressure from a hard-charging Cam Waters later in the stint.

Waters, coming from 12th on the grid, had already barged his way past the likes of Tickford teammates Thomas Randle and James Courtney.

He couldn't get past Brown, though, the Erebus ace defending hard to finish fourth.

Waters finished fourth ahead of Courtney and Team 18 pair Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom.

Randle came home ninth as Chaz Mostert completed the best 10.

The big mover of the race was David Reynolds, who used an early stop and an undercut to make up 12 positions to finish 12th.

"It's not a bad job. My car was pretty good," said Reynolds. "The unfortunate part was I didn't have any lock lights or shift lights. As a driver you really need those tools. All considered, it was a really good job."

Teammate Lee Holdsworth, however, went the other way, finishing 24th after stalling on his way out of the pit box.

Despite finishing second van Gisbergen was able to extend his series lead over De Pasquale to 401 points.

The Sandown SuperSprint continues with two back-to-back qualifying sessions starting at 10:55am local time.

Cla # Driver Car Gap Interval
1 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 8.4921 8.4921
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 9.0175 0.5254
4 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 15.3172 6.2997
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 15.5330 0.2158
6 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 15.7716 0.2386
7 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 16.2331 0.4615
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 16.6513 0.4182
9 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 17.6355 0.9842
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 18.2569 0.6214
11 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 19.6029 1.3460
12 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 27.9923 8.3894
13 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 29.8536 1.8613
14 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 36.4876 6.6340
15 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 36.8005 0.3129
16 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 37.9328 1.1323
17 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 38.1870 0.2542
18 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 39.9570 1.7700
19 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 40.9573 1.0003
20 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 43.6744 2.7171
21 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 44.8622 1.1878
22 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 45.4094 0.5472
23 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 47.4382 2.0288
24 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 53.3721 5.9339
25 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap 1 Lap
