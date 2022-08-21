Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sandown Supercars: SVG, Davison top wild qualifying Next / Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale
Supercars / Sandown Race report

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to Race 2 win

Shane van Gisbergen put Triple Eight back on top at Sandown with a dominant victory in the second Supercars race.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen charges to Race 2 win
Listen to this article

Van Gisbergen made a clean getaway from pole to lead the field into Turn 1, while those immediately behind him scrapped over second spot.

Cam Waters, who started second, found himself wide at the first corner after contact with old foe Chaz Mostert, which dropped him to fourth behind Broc Feeney.

Waters continued to lose spots in the laps that followed, the Tickford star dropping to seventh.

At the front van Gisbergen made light work of the first lead, easing the lead over Mostert and Feeney to more than three seconds.

The second and third-placed drivers took their sole stop together on Lap 14, Mostert continuing without drama.

Feeney, however, saw his race unravel when his car stalled when dropped from the jacks, the delay dumping him well back in the field.

Van Gisbergen went long in the first stop, not taking his stop until Lap 21.

The Kiwi resumed with a 2.5s lead over Mostert which turned into a 7.5s advantage by the time he crossed the finish line.

The win means T8 has now won eight of the past nine races at Sandown, after a seven-race winning streak was broken by Will Davison yesterday.

"The car was really good, so much better than yesterday," said van Gisbergen.

"That was the best [start] I've got. I got through Turn 1 and I can't remember the last time I got through Turn 1 in the lead. I thought, 'shit, what do I do now?'.

"I normally have to think about battling someone. I was a bit lost the first few laps."

Thanks to the dramas for Waters and Feeney, David Reynolds and Will Brown found themselves scraping over third place late in the race.

A slightly later stop gave Brown the better tyre quality when it mattered, the second-year driver able to sneak past his former Bathurst partner to grab the final spot on the podium.

Reynolds was fourth ahead of Scott Pye and Andre Heimgartner, while a stronger second stint saw Waters come home seventh.

Anton De Pasquale and James Golding were next as Feeney recovered from his pitstop drama to finish 10th.

Davison, who started 11th due to a battery fire in qualifying earlier today, looked to be on a charge with a decent first stint.

However his Dick Johnson Racing crew dropped him off his jacks with the wheel gun still attached during his stop, which drew a drive-through penalty.

That left him 15th at the finish.

Sandown SuperSprint Race 2 results

Cla # Driver Car Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB
3 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB
4 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT
5 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB
6 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT
8 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT
9 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB
10 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB
11 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB
13 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT
14 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB
15 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT
16 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB
17 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT
18 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT
19 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB
20 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT
21 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB
23 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB
24 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB
25 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
shares
comments
Sandown Supercars: SVG, Davison top wild qualifying
Previous article

Sandown Supercars: SVG, Davison top wild qualifying
Next article

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Masi linked to second new role Sandown
Supercars

Masi linked to second new role

Supercars drivers call for Sandown 500 return Sandown
Supercars

Supercars drivers call for Sandown 500 return

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Masi linked to second new role
Supercars Supercars

Masi linked to second new role

Former F1 race director Michael Masi is being linked to a second key motorsport role in Australia.

Supercars drivers call for Sandown 500 return
Supercars Supercars

Supercars drivers call for Sandown 500 return

A number of lead Supercars drivers have called on the series to bring back the Sandown 500.

Davison needed treatment after cabin fire
Supercars Supercars

Davison needed treatment after cabin fire

Will Davison required treatment for smoke inhalation following his cabin fire during Supercars qualifying at Sandown earlier today.

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale

Shane van Gisbergen held off Will Davison to win a tense final heat of the Sandown SuperSprint.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.