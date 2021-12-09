Seamer to resign as Supercars CEO

The series boss will walk away from the sport mid-next year following a four-year stint at the helm.

He is expected to continue in the CEO role for another six months before joining his family, who have already relocated, in he United States.

Seamer's resignation will be confirmed by the series later today.

The impending change in leadership comes shortly after new ownership took control of the series.

The RACE consortium, led by Barclay Nettlefold, took control of the category from Archer Capital and the teams collective shortly before the end of the 2021 season.