Second Supercars, Superbikes round on the cards

The two and four-wheeled categories have joined forces at the Darwin Triple Crown the past two years, with ASBK running as a support category at Hidden Valley.

That deal came after an effort to run ASBK at the Perth SuperNight in 2020 was thwarted by the global pandemic.

It now appears the relationship could expand to take in two rounds next year.

Motorsport.com understands a second two-by-four event is in the works, with Sydney Motorsport Park the likely venue should it go ahead.

SMP has a history of running two-by-four events, having hosted the Winfield Triple Challenge, which featured the Australian Touring Car Championship, Superbikes and drag racing, in the early-to-mid 1990s.

The circuit formerly known as Eastern Creek also hosted the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix between 1991 and 1996.

In a statement provided to Motorsport.com, Supercars left the door well and truly open for more events combined with ASBK.

“The Darwin event has had great success adding a two-wheel category to the programme over recent years, fans have definitely embraced it," read the statement.

“Combining two championship events such as Supercars and ASBK is an exciting endeavour and requires a great deal of coordination.

“We will discuss the matter further as our calendar continues to come together, at this point in time nothing has been confirmed.”