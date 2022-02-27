Seiko replaces DeWalt as Pye's backer

Listen to this article

As revealed by Motorsport.com, tool brand DeWalt won't continue as the naming rights backer on the #20 Team 18 entry for the 2022 Supercars season.

After the car ran in a plain black livery at last week's Winton test, the race livery has now been revealed.

The car will sport major backing from watchmaker Seiko, which has been a partner of the team and Supercars itself in recent seasons.

The livery is mostly black and white, with flashes of red on the rear quarters and bonnet to highlight signage from Toyota Forklifts.

“The #20 Seiko 5 Sports Supercar looks fantastic and I’m really excited to have Seiko on board," said Pye.

"I got to work closely with them over the past couple of years and and they’re a long-time partner of Team 18, so for me to have it on the side of the car is fantastic and there are a lot of great sponsors on the car that have continued to be a partner of the team this year.

“If anyone knows me and I was asked to design a race car it would look like this. Black and white, it can’t get much tougher than that and to throw some fast red on there, I think it looks pretty cool and I’m excited to get behind the wheel and hopefully it is as fast as it looks.

“It’s crazy to think I’m already entering my third year with the team, it’s gone so fast. I’m really enjoying working with everyone and the progress we have made has been crazy.

"Our first season was fantastic, second season was a bit tougher but we’ve had some good upgrades on the car and [team owner] Charlie [Schwerkolt] is really investing in this team so I’m excited by our future together and I think this year is going to be our best yet."

Schwerkolt both welcomed Seiko as his team's new major backer and tipped Pye to go into the new campaign "fired up".

“It’s seriously exciting to unveil the Seiko 5 Sports Supercar for the start of the 2022 season in Sydney," said Schwerkolt.

“Seiko came onboard nine years ago as one of the foundation partners of our team with Pulsar and it has been such a valuable and successful partnership over that time.

“Scotty is fired up to get back on track and he’s ultra-committed to the task ahead of us to be a consistent challenger this year.

“The team left the test at Winton with a wealth of knowledge to take into the first couple of rounds and we’re ready to take up the fight in Sydney, bring it on!”

The 2022 Supercars season kicks off this Friday at Sydney Motorsport Park.