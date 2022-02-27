Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Fullwood continues in NAPA Academy role Next / Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage
Supercars News

Seiko replaces DeWalt as Pye's backer

Seiko has taken over from DeWalt as the major backer of Scott Pye's Supercar.

Seiko replaces DeWalt as Pye's backer
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

As revealed by Motorsport.com, tool brand DeWalt won't continue as the naming rights backer on the #20 Team 18 entry for the 2022 Supercars season.

After the car ran in a plain black livery at last week's Winton test, the race livery has now been revealed.

The car will sport major backing from watchmaker Seiko, which has been a partner of the team and Supercars itself in recent seasons.

The livery is mostly black and white, with flashes of red on the rear quarters and bonnet to highlight signage from Toyota Forklifts.

“The #20 Seiko 5 Sports Supercar looks fantastic and I’m really excited to have Seiko on board," said Pye.

"I got to work closely with them over the past couple of years and and they’re a long-time partner of Team 18, so for me to have it on the side of the car is fantastic and there are a lot of great sponsors on the car that have continued to be a partner of the team this year.

“If anyone knows me and I was asked to design a race car it would look like this. Black and white, it can’t get much tougher than that and to throw some fast red on there, I think it looks pretty cool and I’m excited to get behind the wheel and hopefully it is as fast as it looks.

“It’s crazy to think I’m already entering my third year with the team, it’s gone so fast. I’m really enjoying working with everyone and the progress we have made has been crazy.

"Our first season was fantastic, second season was a bit tougher but we’ve had some good upgrades on the car and [team owner] Charlie [Schwerkolt] is really investing in this team so I’m excited by our future together and I think this year is going to be our best yet."

Schwerkolt both welcomed Seiko as his team's new major backer and tipped Pye to go into the new campaign "fired up".

“It’s seriously exciting to unveil the Seiko 5 Sports Supercar for the start of the 2022 season in Sydney," said Schwerkolt.

“Seiko came onboard nine years ago as one of the foundation partners of our team with Pulsar and it has been such a valuable and successful partnership over that time.

“Scotty is fired up to get back on track and he’s ultra-committed to the task ahead of us to be a consistent challenger this year.

“The team left the test at Winton with a wealth of knowledge to take into the first couple of rounds and we’re ready to take up the fight in Sydney, bring it on!”

The 2022 Supercars season kicks off this Friday at Sydney Motorsport Park.

shares
comments
Fullwood continues in NAPA Academy role
Previous article

Fullwood continues in NAPA Academy role
Next article

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
De Silvestro chasing Olympic bobsleigh dream
General

De Silvestro chasing Olympic bobsleigh dream

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage
Supercars

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Scott Pye More from
Scott Pye
Pye set for new Supercars backer
Supercars

Pye set for new Supercars backer

Pye inks two-year Team 18 Supercars deal
Supercars

Pye inks two-year Team 18 Supercars deal

Pye apologised to De Pasquale for Darwin clash Hidden Valley
Supercars

Pye apologised to De Pasquale for Darwin clash

Team 18 More from
Team 18
Winterbottom: "No excuses" for Team 18 in 2022
Supercars

Winterbottom: "No excuses" for Team 18 in 2022

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus
Video Inside
Supercars

Melbourne Supercars teams begin exodus

Latest news

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage
Supercars Supercars

Crehan returns to Supercars TV coverage

Seiko replaces DeWalt as Pye's backer
Supercars Supercars

Seiko replaces DeWalt as Pye's backer

Fullwood continues in NAPA Academy role
Supercars Supercars

Fullwood continues in NAPA Academy role

PremiAir Racing cuts maiden test short
Supercars Supercars

PremiAir Racing cuts maiden test short

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.