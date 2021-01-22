Tickets Subscribe
Supercars

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal
By:

Aaron Seton, son of Australian touring car legend Glenn, will join Matt Stone Racing for the 2021 Super2 season.

The deal marks Seton's first proper step into the Supercars system, although he arrives with plenty of experience in the category.

He has spent the past few seasons working as a mechanic for Dick Johnson Racing, and drove DJR Fords during aero testing.

However his racing experience so far has been focussed outside of Supercars, including a title-winning campaign in Trans Am in 2019.

That year also saw Seton make a number of Touring Car Masters starts, along with an unexpected TCR Australia hit-out as a replacement for Frenchman Jean-Karl Vernay at Queensland Raceway.

“I’m looking forward to joining MSR this year in Super2," said Seton.

"It’s a really exciting opportunity that [team owners] Jason [Gomersall and] Matt [Stone] and the team here have put together, and I am really looking forward to working with all the guys.

“I have been fortunate that I get the chance to work on the car and learn as much as I can about the technical side as well.

"This will definitely help me when we go racing, ensuring that I get as much as I can from the car while also improving throughout the season as a driver.”

MSR last competed in Super2 back in 2017, winning that year's title with Todd Hazelwood.

The squad then stepped up the main game the following season with Hazelwood, and has since expanded to two cars, which this season will be raced by Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki.

“MSR is excited to return with a strong Super2 entry in having Aaron behind the wheel," said Stone.

"We are keen to reclaim our position as a top Super2 team and continue our great success in the category after leaving the series on a high in 2017 with a championship win.”

In other Super2 news, Josh Fife will race a Nissan for the title-winning MW Motorsport squad this season.

The Canberra driver has spent the past two seasons driving for Brad Jones Racing, first in Super3 before stepping up the second-tier last year.

He finished the shortened campaign 10th in the points.

“After the challenging year that 2020 has been for all of us, it gave me some good time to reflect and explore new opportunities," said Fife.

"I am thankful for everything that the team at Brad Jones has taught me and I am very excited for what I will learn with Matt White Motorsport.

“Having watched the likes of Thomas Randle have quite the successful career with the team, I have no doubt that this race team will give me every opportunity I can get, and I am willing to work hard with every opportunity given."

The 2021 Super2 season is set to kick off at Mount Panorama next month.

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team

Previous article

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Aaron Seton
Teams Matt Stone Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

