Significant technical hire for PremiAir Racing

Supercars squad PremiAir Racing has shored up its technical team by signing respected engineer Romy Mayer.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The German-born, Australian-based engineer arrives at PremiAir Racing with significant experience across the DTM, GT World Challenge Australia and Supercars.

She has spent the last eight years working for Triple Eight and engineered Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser to eighth at Bathurst last year in their wildcard entry.

She will now join T8 customer outfit PremiAir in a role that's yet to be confirmed.

The signing is significant given the newest squad on the Supercars grid has struggled to consistency field a full technical line-up.

Star engineer Geoff Slater heads up the technical department and works as race engineer on James Golding's car.

Tim Slade, however, has cycled through a number of one-off race engineers.

Mayer said she's looking forward to helping build the Nulon-backed squad into winners.

“I am super excited to be back in the Supercar paddock with Nulon Racing,” said Mayer.

“They have made some big gains this season already, and I am looking forward to chasing the big dogs and hunting some podiums and even a race win with my new team.”

The announcement of the Mayer deal came on International Women in Engineering Day, fitting timing given her work with initiatives such as Girls on Track and Future Females.

“I think it is pretty cool that my joining the team has been announced on International Women in Engineering Day,” Mayer said.

“International Women in Engineering Day is all about raising awareness about the women pursuing engineering and transforming the world with their achievements, so I think the timing is quite fitting.

“Encouraging women and girls to pursue careers in STEM and motorsport is a real passion of mine, and I look forward to continuing my work in this area while being a part of the Nulon Racing team.”

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
