Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal
Supercars News

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

By:

Supercars has confirmed that a bumper six-day Bathurst 1000 event will close out the 2021 season in early December.

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

As revealed by Motorsport.com, the six-day Super Bathurst will combine elements of both the Bathurst 1000 and the Bathurst International.

The combination is a result of New South Wales' COVID-19 outbreak, which harpooned plans for seperate events in November.

The Super Bathurst will effectively take over the cancelled Gold Coast 500 date, starting on Tuesday November 30 and ending with the Bathurst 1000 on December 5.

A spectacular undercard will be in action over the six days including Super2, TCR Australia, S5000, Carrera Cup, GT World Challenge Australia, Touring Car Masters, Trans Am, SuperUtes and Toyota 86s.

It's expected that New South Wales will have reached a sufficient vaccination rate by that point that spectators will be allowed through the gates.

It is, however, likely that interstate visitation will be limited, with Queensland-based teams likely to require isolation or quarantine to return after the event.

Supercars and Australian Racing Group joining forces comes as a joint bid between TLA Worldwide and ARG has been all but green lit to purchase Supercars from Archer Capital.

“I would like to thank [Bathurst] Mayor [Ian] North, Rob Cameron at Repco and John McMellan at ARG for their collaboration over the past few weeks to put together what might be known as the best ever Repco Bathurst 1000," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“It’s been a tough year for motorsport fans but we’re confident this is the recipe for the best possible end to the 2021 season.”

ARG chairman John McMellan added: “It is very pleasing when everyone has the same goal which was to make the sport the priority and work collaboratively to deliver something special.

“We need to acknowledge the role that all of our respective sponsors played in assisting to make this happen which is reflective of their passion for the sport.

“This event will be a great opportunity to grab the family, go camping in the fresh rural air of Bathurst whilst being entertained by a truly dynamic range of motorsport.”

The combined Bathurst effort has indeed required some careful commercial management, given retail rivals Repco and Supercheap Auto are the title sponsors of the Bathurst 1000 and the Bathurst International respectively.

It's likely that some of the ARG-run categories will be sporting Supercheap signage at what is a Repco-sponsored event.

According to Repco boss Cameron, his company took a fans first approach to this bold Bathurst plan.

“The Repco crew across Australia and New Zealand are so excited to bring fans a true celebration of motorsport," he said.

“In a year that has been so challenging for the sport we love I want to thank the team at Supercars and ARG for putting fans first and working collaboratively with us to ensure we can put on a world class event.

“For us Bathurst is more than a race, it’s a symbol of everything we all love about the sport, and we can’t wait to bring this event to the fans.”

Supercars will need to stage four other events between now and Bathurst to satisfy its broadcast agreement with Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

Phillip Island and the Gold Coast have already been cancelled, while a Sydney Motorsport Park double-header has long been considered a likely outcome.

More details of the latest revised schedule are expected at some point this week.

shares
comments
Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Previous article

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong, says Mercedes

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum

44 min
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

8 h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news
Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season
SUPC

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

2 h
Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal
Video Inside
SUPC

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Sep 13, 2021
Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split
SUPC

Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split

Sep 13, 2021
Supercars responds to Gold Coast 500 cancellation
SUPC

Supercars responds to Gold Coast 500 cancellation

Sep 13, 2021
Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell
SUPC

Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell

Sep 12, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal 00:43
Supercars
Sep 13, 2021

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal Broc Feeney driver announcement
Video Inside
Supercars

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split
Supercars

Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Trending Today

Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong, says Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong, says Mercedes

NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to run 2022 preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Valentino Rossi was “first modern MotoGP rider”
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi was “first modern MotoGP rider”

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season
Supercars Supercars

Six-day Super Bathurst to close out Supercars season

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split
Supercars Supercars

Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split

Supercars responds to Gold Coast 500 cancellation
Supercars Supercars

Supercars responds to Gold Coast 500 cancellation

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.