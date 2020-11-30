Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021

shares
comments
Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021
By:

The second and third Supercars tiers will continue to share a grid in 2021 across a six-round campaign.

Super2 and V8 Touring Cars finally combined this year after months of on-again, off-again negotiations, the deal reinstating V8TC as the official third tier and reviving the Super3 name.

With the maiden joint season heavily disrupted by the pandemic, details of a full six-round series in 2021 have now been confirmed.

The key change is tyre parity across the two categories, Super3 set to abandon 17-inch Kumho rubber in favour of the same 18-inch Dunlop tyres used by Super2.

That will remove the awkwardness of having Dunlop effectively backing the series, while a portion of the field is running tyres from a different manufacturer.

It will also spell the end of Kumho's long-standing support of V8TC/Super3.

“It’s great that the two series have been able to merge again to showcase a large, strong field of Supercars," said Super3 category manager Liam Curkpatrick.

Read Also:

“The grid share arrangement worked well in the two rounds we managed to combine for this year. The teams liked it and the racing was great in both series.

“During these uncertain times, this arrangement offers the entire field more certainty and fantastic opportunities.

“The V8 Touring Car/Super3 Series enters its 14th year of competition in 2021. The series has come long way and seen many drivers pass through, often on to Super2, and go on to do fantastic things.

"Many drivers have also stayed with us over the years enjoying what the series offers.

“We have always worked closely with Supercars and for Super2 and Super3 to now be sharing a grid provides an even stronger driver pathway.”

Which six rounds will feature Super2/Super3 is yet to be confirmed, with speculation suggesting both Bathurst rounds, Townsville, Sydney Motorsport Park and the Gold Coast are in the mix.

Thomas Randle was crowned the 2020 Super2 champion off the back of a shortened three-round season that concluded at Bathurst in October.

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021

Previous article

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

Vettel: F1 guardrails "not supposed to fail like that"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: F1 guardrails "not supposed to fail like that"

Grosjean convinced halo saved his life in Bahrain crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean convinced halo saved his life in Bahrain crash

Why F1's halo debate must end after Spa crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's halo debate must end after Spa crash

The 2005 Coke 600 - A race we will never forget
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

The 2005 Coke 600 - A race we will never forget

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

Kanaan: “No excuses not to win races” at Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Kanaan: “No excuses not to win races” at Ganassi

Latest news

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021

May date for The Bend Supercars round
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

May date for The Bend Supercars round

Feeney joins Triple Eight for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Feeney joins Triple Eight for 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

5h
2
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 guardrails "not supposed to fail like that"

5h
3
Formula 1

Grosjean convinced halo saved his life in Bahrain crash

4h
4
Formula 1

Why F1's halo debate must end after Spa crash

5
NASCAR Cup

The 2005 Coke 600 - A race we will never forget

Latest news

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021
Supercars

Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021
Supercars

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021

May date for The Bend Supercars round
Supercars

May date for The Bend Supercars round

Feeney joins Triple Eight for 2021
Supercars

Feeney joins Triple Eight for 2021

Iconic Torana tipped to sell for over $1 million
Supercars

Iconic Torana tipped to sell for over $1 million

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.