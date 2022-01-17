Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supercars names its new CEO Next / Supercars wants to race outside Australia again
Supercars News

Skaife to oversee new Supercars Commission

By:

Mark Skaife will oversee a heavily revised Supercars Commission as part of the category's new ownership structure.

The five-time Supercars champion has been working closely with the Barclay Nettlefold-led RACE consortium since the bidding stage of the Supercars sale process.

Now the sale is complete, Skaife's role in the new structure of Supercars is becoming clearer.

He will effectively be in a motorsport advisory role on the new-look Supercars Board, which will include overseeing the revamped Supercars Commission.

The Commission is responsible for debating sporting and technical matters and making recommendations to the Board.

Some elements of the former Commission will be retained, with Neil Crompton to continue as Chair, while newly-appointed Supercars CEO Shane Howard will also be involved.

However, as long expected, the old system of several elected team representatives will be ditched in favour of all teams having a seat at the Commission table.

The change comes as part of the move from the Racing Entitlements Contract system to the Teams Racing Charter system, which includes the teams forfeiting their collective 35 per cent ownership stake in the series.

"As a consequence of our revised Racing Entitlements Contract, which has gone from the REC to the Teams Racing Charter, every team will be represented [on the Commission] as a team principal or a significant person within that organisation to look after teams, issues and the way that it relates with Supercars," said Skaife.

"We've spoken a lot, we've worked very hard with that structure, which Neil Crompton will continue to chair. Shane will remain on there.

"Instead of select team representation there will be complete team representation. It actually forms, as a TRC, their voice, it forms their method of interacting with Supercars on a daily basis.

"For our sport's technical perspective, it should have a wider and greater level of influence, in terms of every team having a say."

The make-up of the Board has now also been clarified by Supercars Chairman Barclay Nettlefold.

He will be joined on the Board by Skaife, John McMellan and Barry Rogers from Australia Racing Group, Stephen Macaw from investment firm Henslow and Jure Domazet from real estate investors DOMA Group.

It's understood TLA Worldwide boss Craig Kelly is also in the mix to join the Board, although that's yet to be confirmed.

Howard will be a Board participant but not a Board member, while "team inclusiveness" will come via two yet-to-be-named team representatives and Skaife.

"There will be team inclusiveness on the Board, especially as it relates to the racing side of it, and the day to day technical aspects, of which Mark Skaife will be very important to the board and overseeing that side," said Nettlefold.

